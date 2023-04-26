Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 25, 2023 – Empress Njamah has gone on Instagram to react further after her ex-fiance who blackmailed her and released her nudes was arrested.

Nicholas Jack Davies, who used the alias George “Baby Brother” Wade, was arrested by Liberian authorities after 20 Liberian women filed complaints against him.

This is after he fled Nigeria after seizing actress Empress Njamah’s properties and personal documents, including her passport.

After his arrest, Empress wrote on Instagram that she encouraged many of his victims to speak out and they did, leading to his arrest.

She thanked those who showed her love during the difficult time she was being blackmailed.

She also called out the “hypocrites” who judged her.

She then highlighted the power of prayer as she added, “When you touch a child of grace, you will be disgraced.”

See below.