“When honest people say what’s true calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful.

Thursday April 27, 2023 – Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night made his first remarks since leaving the network and criticized “people in charge” of Washington, DC.

Fox News announced Monday morning that it “agreed to part ways” with Carlson, who had served as a host on two separate popular programs in the last 11 years.

Last year, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” averaged 3.32 million viewers, nabbing the biggest audience in cable news among viewers ages 25 to 54, a coveted demographic among advertisers.

In a video posted to Twitter, Carlson — who parted ways with Fox News on Monday — accused political leaders on both sides of the aisle of silencing voices and shutting down media outlets that uncover corruption or reveal truths.

“You notice when you take a little time off how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won’t even remember that we have them. Trust me as someone who’s participated,” Carlson said.

“Yet at the same time — and this is the amazing thing — the undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all: war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources.

“What was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues?

“It’s been a long time.”

“Debates like that are not permitted in American media. Both political parties and their donors have reached a consensus on what benefits them and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it. Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one-party state,” he added.

The firebrand journalist, who is known for condemning progressive policies and censorship, did not discuss his longtime employer or being dropped from the airwaves.

Carlson, who had been silent since the news broke, warned Wednesday that the nation’s “brain dead” orthodoxies would soon be overruled, causing political leaders to fear a loss of control.

“The people in charge know this. That’s why they’re hysterical and aggressive. They’re afraid. They’ve given up persuasion. They’re resorting to force, but it won’t work,” Carlson said.

“When honest people say what’s true calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful.

“At the same time, the liars who’ve been trying to silence them shrink, they become weaker.

“That’s the iron law of the universe.

“True things prevail.”

“Where can you still find Americans saying true things?

“There are many places left but there are some and that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words there is hope.

“See you soon.”

Watch the video below

Tucker Carlson’s first statement since his departure from Fox News pic.twitter.com/ccF1SCyqrD — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) April 27, 2023