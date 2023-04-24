Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 24, 2023 – A rogue motorist who fueled at Ola Energy located along Nairobi- Nakuru highway and sped off without paying almost ran over a fuel attendant.

In the CCTV footage, the fuel attendant is seen wiping the car’s windscreen after serving the motorist.

As she was confirming whether he had paid via Mpesa, he accelerated the car and sped off before joining the busy highway.

The fuel was worth Ksh 3,300.

After the CCTV footage was shared on social media, it emerged that he also did the same thing at a Total petrol station in Sigona about two weeks ago.

He is a serial offender.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.