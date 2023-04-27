Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 27, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has said Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula cannot be trusted to mediate the bipartisan talks between Azimio One Kenya and Kenya Kwanza Alliances.

Speaking on his Youtube channel on Wednesday, Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, stated that Wetangula is not neutral and therefore cannot mediate the bipartisan discussions.

According to Manyora, Azimio will have a difficult time believing that Wetangula can make a fair decision because it has always been clear that he favors Kenya Kwanza Alliance and is likely to favour the ruling coalition when rendering a verdict.

“Wetangula is not neutral, and I informed him that he is acting improperly. When you commit wrongdoing, it will eventually catch up with you. His poor partisanship has already tainted his reputation. Who will have faith in him as a mediator? The other side (Azimio) cannot trust Moses Wetangula due to his own conduct,” Manyora said.

Already Azimio under the leadership of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said it will not participate in the talks accusing President William Ruto‘s side of not being serious with the talks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST