Sunday, April 9, 2023 – Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Masika Wetangula has expressed confidence that the bipartisan team selected by President William Ruto and Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga will have a smooth engagement in Parliament.

In a statement on Sunday, Wetang’ula assured that the bipartisan approach will run smoothly to foster peace.

“We celebrate Easter and reflect on the Courageous sacrifice our saviour made for us. As Parliament, we assure the nation that we shall provide the necessary facilities to ensure the parliamentary bipartisan engagement’s smooth run to foster peace and security,” he said.

This comes after Azimio leader Raila Odinga accepted an appeal from President William Ruto to call off the Azimio countrywide demonstrations and engage in a bipartisan approach to find solutions.

Ruto said he has always been ready to engage leaders, including political and religious.

Raila, has, however, maintained they will have to go back to demos if Ruto fails to take them seriously.

He said they are focused on the outcome of the truce and will not be swayed.

Raila, on Thursday, unveiled a seven-member team to dialogue with Ruto’s camp.

Among the leaders selected include Narok senator Ledama Ole Kina, Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna, Kitui senator Enoch Wambua and Malindi MP Amina Mnyanzi.

Others are Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, Pokot South MP David PKosing and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo.

Kenya Kwanza is yet to unveil their team members that will engage Azimio in truce talks.

