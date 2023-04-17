Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, April 17, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has said he reported Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for attempting to assassinate him.

Speaking on Sunday during the Azimio rally at Kamukunji grounds, Raila alleged that Gachagua sent police officers who he claimed fired ten bullets at his car during mass protests on March 27 and 30.

“Gachagua is an accused person, this coming week, we are taking his name to ICC, he said that he wanted to finish me once and for all,” Raila said.

The ODM leader said that the civilian officers first lobbed teargas at his car during protests, and when he ducked to avoid being hit, bullets were fired.

“We are taking Gachagua to The Hague, with all the other officers, we have all their names, the officers are being used by the State,” Raila stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST