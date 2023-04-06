Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to stop threatening them with another round of protests, saying Azimio can go back to holding demonstrations because they don’t care.

This is after Raila made more demands ahead of his dialogue with President William Ruto, failure to meet them would result in another round of street demos.

Speaking during the oil consecration ceremony at AIPCA Church, Gachagua stated that the Kenya Kwanza government will not entertain any more nonsense from Raila.

He noted that the government would not tolerate the destruction of property should Azimio decide to hold protests again.

“These people (Azimio) reached out to our president they said they have reached a dead end and want an exit strategy the President said fine they can go and discuss in parliament within the law. They are threatening to go back to the streets, no problem. The streets are there, they have gone nowhere. We are here and we will go nowhere,” said Gachagua.

“But I want to say as I said, no one will destroy any property belonging to the people of Kenya. It will not happen. Whatever they want to do we are fine, no problem tuko sawa lakini mali ya raia iheshimike,” he added.

The DP’s remarks come days after ODM leader Raila Odinga warned that he will go back to holding anti-government demonstrations should the bi-partisan talks fail to meet his demands.

“We assure our people and Kenyans that our eyes are firmly on the ball, and reiterate that we shall go back to the people as the earliest sign of lack of seriousness by the other side,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST