Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – Kilifi North Member of Parliament, Baya Owen, has raised the alarm over Pastor Ezekiel Odiero’s church operations and unclear source of wealth.

Speaking in Parliament, the MP accused Ezekiel of brainwashing his followers, including school children.

Children reportedly go to exam rooms with ‘anointed’ white handkerchiefs bought from the pastor, which they believe will help them to prepare for exams.

Baya also accused the preacher of brainwashing his supporters by telling them to stop going to the hospital.

“We are entertaining this pastor, but one day we shall have another Mackenzie. Today children who are sick are being withdrawn from Kilifi Hospital and taken to the pastor to be prayed for, and they die, but no one is talking about it.

“One day we will face another massacre from that pastor,” he warned.

