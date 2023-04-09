Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, April 9, 2023 – As the country faces a cash crunch that has forced some civil servants to go without pay, including Members of Parliament, it has emerged that President William Ruto may have diverted the money to buy Raila Odinga’s silence.

This is according to Ruto’s Economic adviser, David Ndii, who claimed that the president was planning to buy Raila Odinga using taxpayers’ money, to avert street demonstrations.

Ndii was responding to an Azimio supporter, who hinted that Raila would direct them back to the streets for the mass action protests.

The tweep suggested that the street protests are the only language the President William Ruto-led government would understand as regards addressing the issues bedeviling Kenyans among them the biting cost of living.

“Sisi kama jeshi la baba tunagoja aseme maadamano ni lini juu hio ndio kitu itafanya mskie maneno (Us as troops loyal to Raila are only waiting for his word and we would be back to the streets. It is only out of that the government would get serious),” said the Azimio follower.

In a quick rebuttal, Ndii informed the Raila supporter that the ODM boss would leave them in the streets as he gets into government after “being bought”.

He said that should the deal happen, none of Raila’s foot soldiers on the ground would benefit from it.

“Boss, we will just buy him with your money and you will get nothing,” he said.

Ndii did not rule out the possibility of Raila and Ruto realizing another handshake arrangement akin to that of former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Dr. Ndii argues the Raila-Ruto handshake would be viable at some point.

According to Ndii, the class that Raila represents has much bearing in the crucial aspects of running the country and thus if the need arises, a political truce would suffice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST