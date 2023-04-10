Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 10 April 2023 – The death of Tharaka Nithi Bodaboda chairman Willis Mugambi, popularly known as Kiraku, has left his family and friends in a state of shock and disbelief.

Kiraku was shot dead while leading protests after police released some murder suspects under controversial circumstances.

His wife has taken to social media to mourn him and revealed that they were planning a dowry ceremony that was slated for April 27th.

However, their plans were shattered after a police officer shot dead her husband.

She alleged that the cop aimed at his heart.

Check out her emotional post.

