Wednesday April 12, 2023 – One Patrick Munemo has said that he stopped going to church because they were constantly asked to pray for a particular rich guy and his wife.

“We were being asked to pray for this other rich guy in the church whenever he was traveling and when his wife was pregnant even though we all had our problem,” he said

This was in response to a question on ‘church dropouts’ in a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

