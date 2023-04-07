Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 7, 2023 – Big Brother season 7 winner, Josephina ‘Phyna’ Otabor, has denied dating former housemate, Groovy, stating that they were only playing a game during their stay in the Big Brother house.

Phyna and Groovy were in what appeared to be a romantic relationship while still in the Big Brother house.

They became an item after Groovy fell out with former housemate, Beauty Tukura, who got disqualified from the show for quarelling with Groovy over another female housemate, Chomzy.

Phyna received tons of backlash for dating Groovy after Beauty’s disqualification as they were “friends,” but she didn’t seem to care.

The pair continued their “romantic” relationship outside the house, posting several videos together, but it didn’t last.

Fans noticed that Groovy stopped appearing on Phyna’s snaps and had stopped attending events with her, which many suggested was a sign of their “break up.”

However, in a recent interview with Toke Makinwa, Phyna claimed that her relationship with Groovy was only a game.

She said she is single and was never in a relationship with Groovy.

Watch a clip from the interview below