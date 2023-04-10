Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 10, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has changed his tune over the anticipated talks with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a church service in Mathira yesterday, Gachagua set a new condition, telling Raila to declare publicly he recognizes William Ruto as the president before they could engage in any talks.

At the same time, Gachagua clarified that the talks brokered are between Raila and the Parliament and not between him and the president.

According to him, Raila approached Ruto on April 1, seeking a way out after hitting a deadlock with the mass action and the President agreed to engage him through Parliament.

“That is why we told him to talk in Parliament but ourselves (him and Ruto), we cannot engage Raila. Before we do, he must first acknowledge in public that Ruto is the President of Kenya,” Gachagua stated.

He noted that Raila could not measure up to him or his boss because he did not have the authority to speak on behalf of the people and that some of his demands were a punch above his weight.

“We told him to advise his MPs, because they are elected, to speak to ours. But we cannot talk to him, and on what grounds? Who is he in Kenya?

“He is just an ordinary citizen; he is not elected by anybody. Let them go to the Parliament and engage our MPs and they will tell us what he said. We have no time,” Rigathi declared.

