Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – Former Murang’a County Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria, has said the planned Azimio town hall meeting in Murang’a town on Thursday will continue despite a police decision to cancel it.

Wa Iria said he on Tuesday presented a notice to hold the meeting to the Murang’a police station and the police have no right to cancel the meeting because the constitution allows Kenyans to protest.

It is like people going to a church service and the police tell them that they need their permission. We are politicians and we don’t require anybody’s permission to meet.”

“However, for the sake of courtesy, we informed them and they said they have rejected it. I want to tell the police that we were not asking for their permission. I have already discussed with ‘Baba’ and the meeting is on.”

Wa Iria further noted that all Azimio leaders have confirmed their attendance and urged locals to attend.

He said should the police interfere with the meeting, then “we shall face them head-on”.

“I want to warn them that if they interfere with tomorrow’s meeting, they should expect the worst to happen. We can’t have police officers causing chaos. Now they’re saying that they are assigned elsewhere. Who told them we wanted police officers?”.

