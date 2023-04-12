Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Chairman, John Mbadi, has for once admitted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was beaten in a free and fair manner by President William Ruto during last year’s general election.

Speaking on Wednesday while inspecting Ramula Technical Training Institute, Mbadi said Raila was defeated by Ruto because Luo Nyanza Members of Parliament abandoned him during the time of need.

“He looked for votes throughout the country. He left us to protect his votes, but we still refused to do that. We are the ones who messed up this old man.

“So did you want Raila to go and guard his votes in Mombasa? Even here in Suba, we only had a 72% turnout,” Mbadi said.

Mbadi, who is also a nominated Member of Parliament, said most leaders were just boasting of having won and neglecting to engage with Kenyans in search for votes.

“We are busy with our interests and making noise. They were just thumping their chest that they had already won. I asked them to talk to the electorate, but they did not listen. They’ve got theirs, but as a community, we’ve not,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.