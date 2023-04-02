Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 2, 2023 – In an unexpected turn of events, President William Ruto’s government is now ready with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to iron out their differences for the sake of the country.

This was revealed by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala.

While addressing congregants in Malava, Kakamega County, during a thanksgiving ceremony of Malava MP Malulu Injendi, Malala revealed a plan to rope Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga into talks.

He noted that a group of UDA leaders will, on Monday, April 3, converge at the Kenyatta International Conference (KICC) to receive Raila and his petitions to President William Ruto to open a door for dialogue in order to end Azimio protests.

According to Malala, Raila’s demos have caused a lot of panic in the country. Thus, there was a need for talks in fear of the chaos escalating.

He urged Raila to consider having a dialogue with President William Ruto instead of protesting against the Kenya Kwanza government in the streets.

“We will be going to Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) to receive Raila Odinga, and the petition that will present to us,” Malala noted.

Malala noted that Ruto was open to talks, only waiting for Raila to present his agenda.

The UDA Secretary-General added that Raila was welcome to the State House for talks he had previously demanded.

“Raila does not have to go to the streets when we have avenues for talks with President Ruto. No body has refused to talk to him,” Malala urged.

At the same time, Malala revealed the Azimio leader had direct contact with President Ruto, but was yet to exploit it.

He urged Raila to use his influence and reach other to the Head of State since the mass actions had destroyed lives and property.

Malala’s change of heart comes just after Raila released the Whistleblower’s website with data to prove that he beat Ruto badly in the 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST