Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has said the Government is ready for a dialogue with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga but not on a power-sharing deal.

Speaking on Sunday after attending a church function in Nanyuki, Kuria said that the dialogue should revolve around how to develop the country and at the same time noting the government wouldn’t allow anarchy to continue.

“What we need is peaceful demonstrations if it’s a must. We haven’t refused to hold dialogue with anyone in the country or foreign mediators on how we can work more or how to work differently,” said the CS.

“What we can’t allow is that after we are done with elections, we start another on the streets that is impossible. I want to assure you, as Cabinet Secretaries, there will be no power sharing,” he added.

At the same time, Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Mount Kenya region reiterated that dialogue between Raila Odinga was welcome but not power sharing. The MPS said that opposition leaders should respect the constitution.

“Our appeal is for people to respect the constitution and elections conducted by citizens. If it’s about dialogue all the time, I don’t see the need for elections.

“Those who lost the elections should be patient and give us ample time for development,” said Simon King’ara, Ruiru MP.

