Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, April 15, 2023 – Videos of a controversial Nigerian pastor conducting deliverance on his church members have surfaced online, generating mixed reactions.

In the trending videos, the Abuja-based pastor, identified as Apostle Amos Isah, was seen carrying out deliverance on his brainwashed congregants.

He displayed his spiritual Kung Fu skills while speaking in tongues during the deliverance service.

He alleges that his kicks are anointed.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.