Tuesday, 18 April 2023 – Flamboyant musician, KRG The Don, met his ex-wife Lin Kiruthi over the weekend, during a posh wedding hosted at a lavish garden in Nairobi.

Lin and KRG had both been invited to the wedding.

The flashy musician landed in a chopper in the company of his son.

As he was making his way into the wedding, he bumped into his ex-wife.

She was elated to see their son whom she lost custody of, following a court battle.

She passionately hugged the little boy and also embraced KRG, despite their ugly public spat.

KRG divorced Lin Kiruthi and washed her dirty linen in public.

He accused her of being lazy and a drug addict.

Lin eloped with a ‘makanga’ from Umoja after they parted ways.

Watch the moment the former couple met.

