Friday, April 21, 2023 – Three suspects have been arraigned at Milimani Law Courts in connection to a gold scam worth Sh65 Million.

Patrick Ngare, Kelvin Mwaura Ngotho, and Muke Wa Mansoni Didier, a Congolese, were arraigned yesterday for defrauding one Sadegh Sadeghan, an Iranian National, after promising to sell him 60kilograms of gold worth Sh65 Million.

Sadegh had previously approached one Mr Sadiki Etonga, who posed as the seller of the precious metal. The two then entered into a deal and a deposit of USD 50,000$ was made before the remaining amount USD 450,000.

After the agreement, Sadegh was then introduced to three companies that would allegedly actualize the transaction. They included Newline Logistics Limited, headed by a CEO only known as Mark, together with his partner Calvin Ngotho whose real name was later discovered to be Kelvin Mwaura Ngotho. The other two were Oriex International Cargo Freight and Royal Ultra Vault Limited.

However, Sadegh became suspicious that all was not well after failed delivery of the consignment on the agreed-upon date before he rushed to detectives for assistance.

This led to the arrest of the three suspects, recovery of a Steyr pistol and 103 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a firearm certificate and Sh600,000 in cash.

Also recovered was a Thermo Scientific precious metal analyser, Motor vehicle plates KDH 317L & KDH 592Q, and assorted chequebooks.

Fake gold bars made of crushed padlocks powder were also recovered from the scammers.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.