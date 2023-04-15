Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 15, 2023 – Kenyan Ambassador to Germany, Tom Amolo, has clarified whether he was evicted from a rented house in Berlin for failing to pay rent for six months.

In a statement on Saturday, Amolo said he has not been evicted from his house since the house is owned by the KenyaN government.

At the same time, the envoy dispelled reports that he had stayed for over six months without receiving his salary from President William Ruto’s government.

Amolo insisted that his monthly pay was up to date.

“I have seen incredible fiction that I have been evicted from Kenya House, Berlin, and that we have not been paid our salaries,” Amolo’s statement read.

“First, the Kenyan government owns Kenya House, so no one can be evicted,” Amolo insisted.

The ambassador lamented the information and the picture it was portraying of Kenya’s diplomacy and thus warned against spreading misleading information.

Rumours on social media on Friday had that President William Ruto’s government has not paid ambassadors for the last six months.

The Kenyan DAILY POST