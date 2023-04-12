Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 April 2023 – Detectives probing the murder of 36-year-old June Jerop, who was found murdered and her body dumped in Jamhuri estate in Nairobi, believe the macabre murder is linked to her place of work.

June was until her death an accountant at the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA).

She was in charge of the vote account, a powerful section in the accounts department.

What links the death to her work is the fact that all three suspects in custody are employees at NITA and work in the accounts department.

Prior to her death, insiders have told police the deceased and one of the suspects had been summoned by their bosses for grilling over some questionable deals and missing money at NITA.

Detectives believe this may have led to her macabre murder.

“We are following some leads to that effect. It was likely over money issues at work,” a detective involved in the probe said.

A postmortem conducted on the body of Jerop revealed she was stabbed in the chest.

The autopsy says Jerop died due to severe bleeding after she was stabbed in the chest, thereby rupturing the heart.

Jerop went missing on March 18 before her body was discovered by pedestrians in the Jamhuri area two days later.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.