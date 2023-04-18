Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 April 2023 – As the mystery surrounding Emmanuel Omondi’s disappearance on April 1, 2023, deepens, CCTV footage showing his last moments has been obtained by his father.

According to Emmanuel’s father, Julius Odhiambo, his son was last spotted alive in the hands of bouncers at Hornbill Club in Rongai at around 2 am.

He was reportedly frog-matched out of the club by two bouncers, who handed him over to their colleagues outside the club.

They removed his belt and started searching his pockets.

In the footage, there was a car parked on the left-hand side of the main entrance.

He claimed that his son was bundled into the vehicle registered under plate number KBQ 504 X, which he tried to track down unsuccessfully.

His son had been invited to the party at the club by his friends.

However, the friends did not bother to follow up after he was thrown out of the club.

“Those who were with him remained with ID card and phone and did not follow up even when my son was thrown out of the club,” he alleged.

Emmanuel’s family pleaded with the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Amin Mohammed to help them find their son.

Watch the video courtesy of Citizen TV.

