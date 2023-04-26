Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 25, 2023 – After ten days of fighting in Sudan, the United States said warring factions had brokered a three-day ceasefire which would be effected on Tuesday, April 25.

U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said in a statement:

“To support a durable end to the fighting, the United States will coordinate with regional and international partners and Sudanese civilian stakeholders to assist in creating a committee to oversee the negotiation, conclusion, and implementation of a permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements in Sudan”.

Blinken added that the U.S. will work with Sudanese parties “toward the shared goal of a return to civilian government in Sudan.”

The fighting between factions, the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces has claimed hundreds in Sudan.

The Sudanese army, led by Abdelfattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, led by Mohamed “Hemedti” Hamdan Dagalo, are at war.