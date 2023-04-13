Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Big Papa is a wanted serial fraudster who is currently being hunted down by Kenyan detectives.

The suspected international fraudster is behind a series of fraud cases in Australia, Uganda, and Kenya.

Detectives believe he is hiding in Mirema Drive along Thika Road.

The suspected fraudster doesn’t shy away from displaying his lavish lifestyle.

In this video that he posted on Instagram, he is seen in a spa living the best life.

He captioned the video,” My brother makes money. Life is not cheap”.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.