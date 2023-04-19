Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, has revealed what will happen to Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua if Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers are opened.

Speaking on Tuesday, Wamalwa said if the IEBC servers are opened, then Karua, who was former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate during the August 9th, 2022 presidential election, would become the first female Deputy president in Kenya‘s history.

Wamalwa spoke after engaging with Muslims who were hosted by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for an iftar dinner.

“Martha Karua will be Kenya’s first female deputy president if the servers are open”, Wamalwa said.

Raila Odinga and his brigade have been asking the Kenya Kwanza Administration to open IEBC servers to know the real winner of the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

The former premier and his minions have been claiming that they won the August 9th Presidential election with 8.1 million votes, with President Ruto coming second with 5.9 million votes.

