Monday April 17, 2023 – This young man called Isidore Ene Bassey has disclosed that his brother got married as a virgin but the marriage lasted only six months.

He disclosed this in a Facebook group on Monday, April 17, while reacting to a post which says that ‘virginity and character are largely connected.’

“To whom it may concern, virginity is not the same as character, I have a brother that was a virgin, finished university, worked for years, went to UK, came back, still a virgin, married with both traditional and church rituals, yet marriage could not last 6 months.

Parental guidance and instilled discipline is not the same as in-built character,” he said.