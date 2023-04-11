Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 12, 2023 – Villarreal forward, Alex Baena has decided to press charges against Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde after the Uruguayan midfielder punched him in the face as he was boarding the team bus after the two teams met on Saturday night, April 8.

Villarreal are yet to report the incident to the Spanish Football Federation and it was not included in the referee’s report. But the Spanish club confirmed in a statement on Sunday night April 9, that the police will now be involved and that could leave a way open for Spain’s Anti-Violence Commission to get involved.

Baena had indicated to local journalists on Sunday morning that the matter would be laid to rest without any further action taken. But he changed his mind and his club have said they will back him in his decision.

The Villarreal statement issued on Sunday night read: ‘Villarreal CF player Alex Baena was assaulted last night on his way to the team bus after the match against Real Madrid CF at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

‘Once again, Villarreal CF rejects any act of violence and firmly believes in the version of its player and will support him throughout this process’.

The club’s first reaction after Valverde punched Baena as he climbed aboard the Villarreal team bus following Villarreal’s 3-2 win at the Santiago Bernabeu was to leave the decision to their player.

Baena denied telling Valverde in a cup game earlier this year: ‘Cry now that your son is not going to be born’.

The comment was alleged to have been made around the time Valverde’s wife was in danger of losing the couple’s second child.

Baena posted on social media on Sunday morning: ‘Very happy with the team’s impressive victory in a place like the Santiago Bernabeu, but at the same time very sad about the aggression, I suffered after the match and surprised by what is being said about me. IT IS TOTALLY UNTRUE THAT I SAID THAT.’