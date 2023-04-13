Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Popular Tiktok star Njoki Murira has completed building a house for her mother in the village.

She started building the house last year after her ‘big nyash’ propelled her to fame and completed the project recently.

She was seen posing outside the newly-constructed house in her latest post on Instagram.

Njoki Murira became an internet sensation from her TikTok videos which show her well-endowed figure.

She creates content from the village and fans love her for being authentic.

In a previous interview, she revealed that she was raised in a humble background by a single mother.

Her videos have attracted a massive following, making it possible for her to work with various brands.

In February this year, she surpassed 2 Million Followers on TikTok.

See photos of the house she has built for her mother.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.