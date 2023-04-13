Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are seeking the public’s help to arrest a suspected international serial fraudster behind a series of fraud cases in Australia, Uganda, and Kenya.

The suspect, who is believed to be a South Sudanese national, goes by several names including Don Solomon, Mukisa Okello, Tony Taban, Suleiman Malish, Yee, and Big Papa.

He is wanted for depositing a bad cheque of Sh599,950 in favor of Naivas Limited and fraudulently obtaining 10 television sets of 55 inches from the Naivas Mwembe Tayari branch, on March 8th this year.

Around the same time, the suspect is also said to have fraudulently obtained assorted steel rods from Bayfair Hardware at Bombolulu in Mombasa valued at Sh842,000 by depositing a bad cheque of a similar amount at the hardware’s bank account.

‘Big Papa’, who has previously been arraigned in Nairobi for forgery and being in the country illegally, has also been accused of obtaining services from top 5-star hotels in the city and sneaking out without paying.

In one such hotel along Chiromo Road, the suspected allegedly failed to pay a bill of Sh1.045 million after spending days at the luxury facility.

He lives large and blows money in popular Nairobi clubs.

He is always surrounded by hot ladies when partying.

See the videos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.