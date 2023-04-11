Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – First Lady Rachel Ruto attended a church service where she spoke in tongues while praying against powerful cartels at Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

In the video, Rachel is heard saying that KPA is a key Government institution and urges the congregants to join her in prayers.

‘’Let’s pray for KPA because it is the key entry point for goods. Let’s pray against cartels at KPA,’’ she said and started speaking in tongues while leading the congregants in prayers.

The video has sparked reactions among Netizens after it was shared on Twitter.

See reactions.

