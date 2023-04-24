Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 24 April 2023 – Rogue preacher Paul Mackenzie managed to brainwash innocent kids through his cultic church based in Malindi.

A video trending on social media shows some kids, who are followers of Paul Mackenzie’s Good News International Church, moving around the village preaching after being recruited into the cult.

They have dedicated their lives to the cultic church as they await the second coming of Christ.

“We have dropped out of school to preach. Schooling is against God’s word,” the kids are heard saying in the video.

Asked whether their parents know they don’t go to school, they said that they are fully aware and support their decision.

Apparently, their parents are also members of the cultic church.

The kids also don’t go to the hospital, claiming that seeking treatment is ungodly.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.