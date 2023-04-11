Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – Cynthia Mboya is in the hospital recuperating after being pushed from the second floor of an apartment in Kasarani by her boyfriend, Collins Kiptoo, and his cousin.

Cynthia reportedly had an altercation with her boyfriend on Sunday night after she accused him of infidelity.

She broke her boyfriend’s television during the heated argument, resulting in a fight.

Kiptoo and his cousin allegedly pushed her from the second floor of the apartment.

Luckily, neighbors came to her rescue and took her to the nearby Uhai Neema Hospital.

The two suspects were arrested and taken to Kasarani police station.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.