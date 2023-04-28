Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 28, 2023 – Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has shared a gory video of a pastor performing ‘miracles’ on one of his followers.

In the stage-managed video, the pastor is seen performing a ‘miracle’ on a lady who has not been defecating for weeks.

The pastor, who is standing on the pulpit, is seen casting the demons and later tells the lady to defecate on the pulpit.

The lady without shame goes ahead and defecates on the pulpit with gullible followers clapping for the miracle.

The video has opened a Pandora’s Box on how many churches in the country have become a theatre of fake miracles and theatrics and the government has no option but to regulate them.

On Wednesday, Nyeri Archbishop Antony Muheria said there must be laws to guide religions and denominations.

“It is important that we audit the wealth of all religious leaders, all of us including myself should be able to declare what I have in my accounts,” Muheria said.

Here is the video of the pastor telling a lady to defecate on a pulpit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST