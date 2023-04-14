Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 14 April 2023 – A Kikuyu man was filmed struggling to walk home after indulging in cheap liquor.

Instead of going to work, he went to a drinking den early morning and by noon, he was already drunk like a skunk.

Alcoholism is a very big problem in the Mt Kenya region.

According to a survey conducted by National Registration Bureau in Central Kenya, 12 out of 40 people in the region were alcoholics.

Central region topped the list of having the highest alcoholism rates in their research.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.