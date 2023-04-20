Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 20, 2023 – Victor Osimhen has been told by his idol Didier Drogba that a move to Paris Saint-Germain would be the wrong one to make if he wants to keep progressing as a player.

The Napoli star is one of the most sorted strikers in world football after scoring 26 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSG have all been tipped to make a move in the summer with the player valued at well over £100m.

Drogba, who has become a mentor for Osimhen over the years, thinks the 24-year-old should not go to Paris.

‘If he is really in the sights of a club like PSG, it shows the full extent of his talent and the season he is having,’ the Chelsea legend told Canal+.

‘But, PSG is not the club he needs to continue his progress.’

Drogba first made contact with Osimhen after he shone at the Under-17 World Cup in 2015 and he has continued to give him advice ever since.

Speaking to Mail Sport about Drogba earlier this year, Osimhen said: ‘I have always supported Drogba and I have huge love and admiration for him,’ he gushes.

‘I remember when he scored the equaliser in the 2012 Champions League Final, an amazing header, and the way I celebrated was as though I had scored the goal. My friends knew I was obsessed with Drogba.

‘When I scored 10 goals and won the Golden Boot at the Under-17 World Cup in 2015, one of the Nigeria staff showed me a tweet from Drogba. It said ‘Congratulations Victor. I wish you all the best for the future.’

‘I was shocked. I never believed someone like Didier Drogba would tweet those words to a young aspiring striker. It gave me a whole new motivation to succeed.

‘Trust me, he has been so helpful. One morning last year I woke up and checked my Instagram, and found messages to me from him, complimenting me, but saying I still had a long way to go. It’s amazing to be in contact with him.

‘I try to model my game on his and there are a lot of things I can take from his game and add to my own, so there is nothing better for a young player.

‘He’s a hero in his country, he’s played to the highest level, won a lot and made African youngsters dream. He’s a busy man but whenever he sees my messages on Instagram he replies immediately. It’s a great feeling.’