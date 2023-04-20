Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 20, 2023 – Delaware Senator Chris Coons has dismissed claims by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that he was pushing for a handshake between President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview, Coons indicated that he met with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and Gachagua to try to find a common ground and not to push for selfish interests as claimed by the DP.

“I had the opportunity to have, I hope, some positive and productive personal conversations with the deputy president, with the former prime minister, and with the former president, to help them hear each other and to act as an intermediary,” Coon stated during the Voice of America‘s (VOA) interview.

“I think central is the path forward for the (electoral commission). That is critical to there being in the future free and fair elections in Kenya,” he added.

Besides advocating for free and fair future elections, Coon noted that he lobbied the three leaders to engage in positive dialogue to preserve Kenya’s democracy.

Coon indicated that he also challenged Gachagua, Uhuru, and Raila to create space for a legitimate opposition.

Additionally, Coon pushed the three leaders to work towards economic recovery and let President Ruto deliver on his campaign pledges.

“The United States is not trying to push any specific outcome or alignment of this government,” the Delaware senator insisted.

“We’re simply trying to help you hear each other and recognize that democracy is fragile, is difficult, and requires there being space for a legitimate opposition to be heard, for complaints and concerns about the economy about the election to be heard, and for the duly elected president of the country to be able to lead the country forward,” he further reiterated.

On Sunday, Gachagua claimed that Senator Coons tried to push for a nusu-mkate government between Ruto and Raila, but told him it will never happen.

