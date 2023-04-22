Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 21, 2023 – US President Joe Biden may announce his 2024 reelection bid as soon as next week, several US media agencies report.

Advisers to the president are considering launching the bid as soon as Tuesday, April 25, with a video reelection message and fundraising appeal. But the plans are not yet finalized and the date could change, according to a report by Politico.

Biden’s announcement will be timed to coincide with the four-year anniversary of his successful run for the White House, according to Politico.

Biden, who at 80 is the oldest man to ever serve as president, has long signaled his intent to seek another term.

Reports say Biden is making the announcement sooner now so as to begin fundraising for an expensive campaign and to silence the constant questions about Biden’s 2024 intentions.

Making the announcement in a low-key video message with fundraising solicitation would echo how the Obama-Biden ticket unveiled its bid in 2011, the report add

Biden does not expect to face a serious primary challenge, though some in the Democratic party have voiced concerns about his age. If he wins again, Biden would be 82 when he takes the oath of office for a second time. He would be 86 when he leaves the White House.

High inflation, a fragile economy and Biden’s middling approval numbers are issues voters might have against Biden especially if Donald Trump clinches the Republican party presidential ticket.