Tuesday April 18, 2023 – A Tennessee USA Air National Guardsman has been arrested by the FBI after allegedly applying to be an assassin on a fake website “Rent-a-Hitman.”

The site was originally set up in 2005 to advertise a cybersecurity start-up.

It failed and later turned into a parody site with options to apply to work as a hired killer.

The FBI alleges that in mid-February, Mr Garcia sent in his CV – which highlights his “military experience, and rifle expertise”. The resume also indicated that Mr Garcia was nicknamed “Reaper” which was earned from military experience and marksmanship, according to a press release from the FBI.

Josiah Ernesto Garcia, said he needed the money to support his family, according to court documents.

Garcia joined the Air National Guard as an airman first class in July 2021.

When there was no response to his application, Garcia allegedly followed up with the site, who responded to Garcia at the direction of the FBI.

An FBI undercover agent soon began corresponding with Garcia. The agency claims he agreed to kill an individual for $5,000 (£4,044).

He allegedly told the FBI he had been “looking into this for some time now” to make “good money” to support a child on the way.

An undercover agent met with him at a park where the agent provided Garcia a fake target packet including photos and information along with a down payment of $2,500.

After agreeing to the terms, Garcia asked if he needed to provide a photo of the body, according to a news release from US district attorney’s office in Tennessee.

Immediately Garcia agreed and shook hands with the undercover agent, he was then arrested by agents who searched his home and discovered an AR style rifle in his home. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

