Wednesday, 19 April 2023 – A lady believed to be part of a gang drugging revellers in popular entertainment joints in Nairobi was recently charged in court for administering a stupefying substance to a trader at Club DJ along Thika Road.

The suspect, Evelyn Wambui, together with other suspects, drugged Paul Maingo, a businessman, and stole Sh 1,154,081 from his bank account on the night of March 20, 2023.

Besides the cash, they also stole two mobile phones make Samsung S9 valued at Sh50,000, a Samsung S22 valued at Sh105,000, two debit cards (ATMs), and a wristwatch worth Sh150,000.

Wambui has several cases related to the same offense pending in court.

In 2020, DCI paraded her photo on social media and said she was wanted for failing to honor a court summons.

She pays bail whenever she is arrested and taken to the court and continues to terrorize patrons in entertainment joints.

See her photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.