Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – President William Ruto is proving to be a man of his word and his haters don’t like it at all.

This is after Unga prices fell just a day after promising to lower prices to Sh150 and Sh160 this week.

A spot check at the supermarket shelves indicated that the cheapest unga was retailing at Sh159 for a 2kg packet just like he had promised.

The same promise was held by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who promised Kenyans that come Tuesday, unga will be retailing at Sh159, and true to his word, unga is now retailing at Sh159.

Gachagua credited President Ruto’s efforts for striking a deal with foreign partners to help reduce the cost of living in Kenya.

At the same time, he blamed Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and his handshake brother, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, for the woes that befell the country.

He vowed not to entertain Raila anymore, saying they have nothing to discuss with the Opposition.

“There’s nothing to discuss with him as they are the same people who destroyed this country and there’s no new style of thinking that he can offer us since he was in the handshake government.

“During that time, the price of unga was Ksh230, I would like to tell Kenyans that the cost of unga will come down to Ksh159 from Tuesday,” Gachagua stated during an interview.

“In only 7 months, gas prices have gone down, cooking oil has gone down, unga is coming down, fertilizer dropped from Ksh7,000 to Ksh3,500,” he added.

The new development now spells doom for Raila who has hinted at the resumption of weekly demos to force Ruto to reduce the cost of living, especially unga.

