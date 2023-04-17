Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 17, 2023 – United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohamed, has cleared the air on whether she said she doesn’t trust the President of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto.

An alleged cache of documents, which reportedly leaked purported to show that Amina had said she does not trust Kenya’s head of state.

However, while seemingly responding to the documents, the UN Information Centre in Nairobi insisted that Amina has full faith in and respect for Ruto’s leadership.

Her spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the reports, which were derived from her private conversations, were distorted and taken out of context and “does not in any way reflect her views and opinions.”

“The Deputy Secretary-General has full confidence and respect for the leadership of President William Ruto,” said Dujarric

He further disclosed that Amina would be making a previously postponed trip to Kenya.

During the visit, Dujarric said she will meet Ruto and the local UN officials.

“Kenya has been through the decades and continues to be a very generous host to UN institutions and a very important contributor to the international agenda,” he added.

