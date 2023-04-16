Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 16, 2023 – United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary-General Amina Jane Mohammed is set to visit Kenya even after inflammatory remarks against President William Ruto.

According to United Nations (UN) spokesman Stephane Dujarric, Amina Jane Mohammed will visit Kenya in late April 2023.

The Nigerian diplomat’s tour would come barely days after secret US files leaked online indicating that she does not trust President William Ruto, further describing him as ruthless, a move that attracted fury from the Kenyan government.

However, Dujarric waved aside the storm that ensued thereafter, adding that the trip was pre-planned and wasn’t related to the leaked documents. He also clarified that Mohammed’s commenters were misconstrued.

“There was a horrendous distortion of comments attributed to the Deputy Secretary-General that were taken out of context regarding Kenya, that in no way reflect her views or her opinion.

“I think it’s also important to note that she’ll be going later this month to Nairobi on a trip that in fact had been rescheduled. She looks forward to seeing President Ruto, as well as the UN leadership. And it needs to be said yet again to underscore the fact that for us, Kenya has through the decades and continues to be a trusted partner and very generous host to UN institutions,” noted Dujarric.

Kenya also hosts the Kenya United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) based in Gigiri, Nairobi. The UN employs more than 2,000 people in Kenya.

