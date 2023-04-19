Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – Since Monday, the Umi maize flour brand, which is produced by Grain Industries Limited (GIL), has been trending for selling cheap Unga, and President William Ruto has been milking all the credit.

The government announced it has reduced the price of Unga significantly and that a 2kg packet of Umi brand was now retailing at Ksh159.

In a statement by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, Ruto took the credit for lowering the cost of Unga to a mere Sh159 from Sh230 that the previous government left it at.

However, the cheap Umi maize flour brand has hit its first obstacle after a consumer watch body accused it of misleading the public.

In a statement on Wednesday, Consumer Federation of Kenya (COFEK) cast doubts on how the cheap maize flour was being advertised.

“The strange labelling of the suspicious and strange maize flour meal called ‘Umi’ is deceptively flouting labelling standards,” a statement from COFEK read in part.

On how Umi was flouting labelling standards, COFEK explained, “This labelling purports that it doesn’t have any traces of aflatoxin or other brands are having toxins.”

According to the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), it is unlawful to use deceptive labelling on food products.

“Labelling of pre-packaged food products should provide necessary information to enable consumers to make informed and independent healthy choices on pre-packaged products.

“This is consistent with requirements of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 Bills of Rights under Article 46 (b) that states that ´Consumers have the right to the information necessary for them to gain full benefit from goods and services’ and that ‘every person has a right to the highest attainable standard of health’ (Article 43(1)(a)),” KEBS notes in the requirements of its labelling standards.

Under section KS EAS 803 KEBS in particular provides mandatory nutrition labelling requirements to empower consumers to make informed nutrition decisions concerning pre-packaged food products available to the market and make healthier food choices.

When contacted to provide further information, Grain Industries Limited didn’t have much to say, but promised to give a comprehensive report at a later date.

The Kenyan DAILY POST