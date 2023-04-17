Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 17, 2023 – Kalenjin leaders drawn from Baringo County have cranked up the heat on Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome for failing to deal with the bandits in Rift Valley.

Speaking during interdenominational prayers at Sirate Region in Baringo, the leaders faulted IG Koome for being tough on Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and largely inept in dealing with bandits.

They challenged Koome to show the same resolve he was using in clamping down on protestors to fight banditry in the North Rift.

“The other day during Raila-led protests in Nairobi, we saw you act tough, even remarking that you do not fear being taken to the International Criminal Court (ICC).”

“Why don’t you come here and say the same to the bandits who are attacking us daily?” the leaders led by Mochogoi Ward Representative Kipruto Kimosop demanded.

The leaders further accused IG Koome of not implementing orders given to the police service to eliminate banditry in the region.

“You have every security resource and intelligence at your disposal, why are you finding it hard to nab those responsible?” Baringo South Member of Parliament Charles Kamuren quipped.

On what should happen going forward, the leaders asked for facilitation to meet President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

“IG Koome has failed in his job and the only way we can solve this problem is if we have a one-on-one with the President,” Lechuta Kombe, a resident from Baringo County, stated.

Despite the heavy security presence in the North Rift, bandits have continued to outsmart officers and carry on attacks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST