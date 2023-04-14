Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 14, 2023 – An outspoken Ukambani Member of Parliament has urged President William Ruto not to accept a handshake with Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Mavoko when he accompanied the Head of State in Launching a Sh 2.7 billion Mavoko Water Supply Project financed by the World Bank on Friday, Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai said if Ruto agrees to share government with Raila, other poll losers must also be considered.

Mbai explained that Raila Odinga is not the only one who lost the polls but there are aspirants in all the other positions who were humiliated at the ballot box.

“Lest we forget, It is not Raila Odinga alone who lost an election in 2022. There are Governor losers, senators, Members of Parliament and MCA’s who lost because there ought to be a winner,” Mbai said.

He further said if Ruto extends a handshake to Raila Odinga it will prompt other poll losers to push for a handshake which is untenable.

“Our word to the President William Ruto is that he has the majority of Kenyans who are against the Handshake. If we allow this to happen, then It will be cascaded down to other positions,” the MP explained.

