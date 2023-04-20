Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 20, 2023 – Jane Marriott is no longer British High Commissioner to Kenya. This is after UK Government sacked and replaced her accordingly.

In a statement yesterday, the UK announced that it had picked Neil Wigan OBE as its next High Commissioner to Kenya replacing Jane Marriott who will be exiting in June.

The statement continued that Marriott will head out for another diplomatic deployment.

“Mr. Neil Wigan OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya in succession to Ms. Jane Marriott who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

“Wigan will take up his appointment during July 2023,” read the statement in part.

While confirming the news, Marriot expressed her gratitude to Kenyans for the support she got during her tenure. She also called on Kenyans to support her replacement.

“After four amazing years, my time in Kenya is up in June – I will miss Kenya and Kenyans enormously. Make sure to follow my successor and look out for more soon on what we achieve together. Tufaulu pamoja (we shall succeed together),” she stated.

Marriott was appointed to Kenya in 2019 and took over from Nic Hailey.

However, she was caught in a controversy in 2022 where Azimio Chief Raila Odinga accused her of colluding with then IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, among others to rig his victory in favor of President William Ruto.

It is not clear if Raila’s claims had anything to do with her sacking.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.