Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – Former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has accused Azimio Leader Raila Odinga of copying President William Ruto’s strategy ahead of the 2027 poll.

Wambugu claimed that Raila was hiding behind the mass action protests to amass support for his 2027 presidential campaign bid.

He pointed out that Odinga’s approach was, however, at the expense of Kenyans, especially the residents of Nairobi.

“Let us be honest. Raila is not picketing, unless random political drives around random residential estates in the city have now become an assembly, picket, demonstration, or places to present petitions!”

“What Raila is doing is campaigning for 2027 and holding political rallies, and doing it in the chaotic manner that ODM has always done its campaigns,” the ex-MP stated.

Wambugu, who was among the lawmakers that stood with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta during the UDA wave, asked Raila not to bully Nairobi residents against demos if he is pissed with the government.

According to Wambugu, Raila was bringing the capital city to a standstill knowing very well that his concerns would not be responded to by picketing.

“My only problem is when he decides that everyone in Nairobi must stop everything else they are doing and either join him on the streets, or stay home, or risk losing property, or life, whether they support him or not,” he stated.

At the same time, Wambugu argued that the Cherera four would not be reinstated unless Raila moved to court to challenge their resignation.

He also added that the electoral server would only be opened if he obtained a court order.

Besides, he argued that the cost of living would be brought down through the budgetary review which happens in Parliament.

The Kenyan DAILY POST