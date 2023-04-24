Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 24, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s overreliance on former President Uhuru Kenyatta may have caused him the presidency.

This is according to Raila Odinga’s Chief Agent in the 2022 General Election, Saitabao Ole Kanchory,

In his memoir Why Baba Is Not The 5th, Kanchory revealed that President William Ruto was running the state prior to the elections.

He noted that Uhuru feared Ruto to death because he had embedded himself into the deep state and was literally running it.

“For some undisclosed reasons, Uhuru Kenyatta – even as the President – literally feared William Ruto. I am talking about real fear – the kind that causes one to freeze, flee or fight. Uhuru froze.

Kanchory added that Ruto was deeply rooted in the deep state, contrary to the belief among Raila’s allies and Kenyans. Notably, Ruto had dismissed the influence of the deep state and the system before the elections.

He also asserted that Uhuru only controlled the shallow deep state and a dysfunctional system – which could not guarantee a win for the ODM boss.

“Amid the talk of the deep state and the system, we forgot that if one existed and it did, there must also be a shallow state that any system can fail or break.

“All in all, Baba’s plan to win the elections fair and square, was a gravely flawed plan considering he had tried this plan four times before and it didn’t work,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.