Friday, April 21, 2023 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent an apology after missing Thursday‘s Azimio One Kenya Alliance meeting at Murang’a County Hall.

Addressing thousands of supporters on Thursday, Azimio leader Raila Odinga said Uhuru and former Vice president Kalonzo Musyoka had sent their regards, and stated they are supporting the coalition in their mandates.

“Nawatumia salamu kutoka kwa Uhuru na Kalonzo, hawangeweza kufika hapa leo,” he said.

(I have greetings from Uhuru and Kalonzo, they couldn’t make it here today.)

This is not the first time Uhuru is missing an Azimio event.

On April 6, Uhuru also sent an apology for missing the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition Parliamentary Group meeting that was held at the Stoni Athi in Machakos County.

During the Machakos meeting, Raila said Uhuru sent an apology and assured the supporters that he firmly supports the Baba-led mass protests.

